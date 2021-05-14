Watch

BCPS giving families option to continue virtual learning next school year

Posted at 9:37 AM, May 14, 2021
TOWSON, Md. — Although Baltimore County Public Schools is planning for a full return to in-person learning next academic year, parents will still have the option to have their children continue virtual learning.

Students learning virtually can still remain enrolled at their current school and participate in meals, sports, and extracurricular activities.

Student registration for the Virtual Learning Program will take place from May 19 through May 28.

Families who register for the Virtual Learning Program will be asked to commit for the full school year.

Information sessions will be held on the dates listed below on Google Meets.

No registration is required to attend.

May 19, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. -- Virtual Learning Program Family Information Session (in English)

May 20, from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. – Virtual Learning Program Family Information Session (in Spanish)

May 20, from 6 – 7 p.m. – Virtual Learning Program Family Information Session (multilingual)

