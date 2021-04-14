Baltimore County unveils proposed education budget for FY 2022

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Wednesday unveiled his proposed education budget for Fiscal Year 2022.

It totals more than $2.05 billion, which according to the administration is the single largest dollar increase in the county’s history.

“The pandemic has been especially difficult for our students, families and educators, and ensuring our education system’s recovery requires unprecedented investments,” Olszewski said. “My proposed budget includes historic investments to support our teachers, staff, and administrators as they work in the coming year to address the needs of all of our students.”

The proposed budget restores 122 teaching positions that were at risk of being cut due to declining enrollment this year.

Also included are step increases and mid-year cost of living adjustments for public school staff.

Budget funding would come from County general funds and federal stimulus dollars.

Here's a quick preview of what else is in the budget.

Paying school-based educators and administrators for an additional 15 minutes each day to support student recovery.

Increased support for the Community Eligibility Provision which allows schools to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students.

Funding for 35 new positions, including counselors and pupil personnel workers, who play an essential role in the holistic wellness of our children.

Millions for middle school programs and summer school efforts.

Reclassifying of the system’s 24 athletic directors as 12 month employees, recognizing the dedication and time commitment that this work requires.

The budget will be presented to the Baltimore County Council on Thursday, April 15.

