Baltimore County Board of Education approves June 22 as last day of school year

Posted at 10:56 AM, Apr 09, 2021
TOWSON, Md. — The last day of classes for Baltimore County Public School students will be June 22.

On Thursday, the Baltimore County Board of Education approved the measure.

Three emergency closure days were used during the 2020-2021 school year, prompting the decision.

As result on June 18, elementary, middle, and high schools will have a full day, but it will be the last day of classes for Preschool-3 and Pre-Kindergarten.

On June 21 and 22, elementary and middle schools will close 3 hours early for students.

The last day for seniors remains Friday, May 21.

