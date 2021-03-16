Baltimore City Schools weekly testing program results in 13 positive COVID-19 cases

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Public Schools on Monday said more than a dozen people in the system have tested positive for COVID-19.

Cases were discovered as part of the system's weekly testing program.

The way it works is thousands of asymptomatic students and staff in different pods are tested each week, with the goal of identifying early cases and preventing further spread.

RELATED: Baltimore City Schools adds weekly, no-symptom COVID-19 screenings for in-person learning

In this latest series of tests -- 3,290 people in 253 different groups were tested.

Out of those, 13 came back positive.

City Schools say the positive results do not reflect every student in the group having COVID-19, rather just a single person in each one, which means a current positivity rate of about .5 percent.

Expanded in person learning in the city began March 1 with the return of students in kindergarten through second grade.

Students in grades 3-5 and grade 9 started yesterday, while pre-kindergarten, 6-8 graders and seniors come back April 12.

Read more about the testing program here.

