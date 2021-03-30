At least 97% of teachers who wanted a vaccine got one in a majority of Maryland's school districts

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — One of the big concerns leading to the reopening of schools was getting teachers and staff the chance to get vaccinated.
According to the Maryland Department of Education, as of March 24 -- 11 out of the state's 24 public school districts have vaccinated 100 percent of their staff who requested to get one.
Seven additional districts have vaccinated 97 percent or more.
Most schools returned to some form of in-person learning on March 1.
Review the chart below to see where your school district is in the process.
It's important to note the state's numbers don't necessarily account for those teachers who have gotten vaccinated from their personal medical care provider or from one of many local and state clinics set up around the state.
The numbers are also likely to have risen since the time these numbers have been released.
|Local School System (LSS):
|Total Number of Staff: (Teachers/Administrato rs/Support Staff)
|Total Number of Staff Who Want a Vaccine
|Percent of Staff Who Requested a Vaccine & Received a Vaccince
|Allegany County Public Schools
|1,500
|950
|100%
|Anne Arundel County Public Schools
|14,693
|7,227
|100%
|Baltimore City Public Schools
|11,000
|7,300
|66%
|Baltimore County County Public Schools
|16,208
|Data not available
|>7,000
|Calvert County Public Schools
|2,100
|1,639
|100%
|Caroline County Public Schools
|1,050
|735
|100%
|Carroll County Public Schools
|4,298
|3,129
|99%
|Cecil County Public Schools
|2,264
|1,700
|99%
|Charles County Public Schools
|3,876
|2,800
|121%
|Dorchester County Public Schools
|735
|578
|98%
|Frederick County Public Schools
|6,841
|6,841
|97%
|Garrett County Public Schools
|550
|492
|100%
|Harford County Public Schools
|5,143
|3,700
|97%
|Howard County Public Schools
|9,800
|9,300
|99%
|Kent County Public Schools
|326
|256
|100%
|Montgomery County Public Schools
|24,989
|24,989
|58%
|Prince George's County Public Schools
|19,082
|8,589
|100%
|Queen Anne's County Public Schools
|1,100
|665
|43%
|St. Mary's County Public Schools
|2,200
|1,900
|100%
|Somerset County Public Schools
|613
|244
|82%
|Talbot County Public Schools
|745
|521
|100%
|Washington County Public Schools
|3,550
|2,459
|100%
|Wicomico County Public Schools
|3,060
|2,326
|99%
|Worcester County Public Schools
|1,500
|1000
|66%
The State also keeps track of outbreak cases in schools, which can be found here.