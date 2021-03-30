At least 97% of teachers who wanted a vaccine got one in a majority of Maryland's school districts

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — One of the big concerns leading to the reopening of schools was getting teachers and staff the chance to get vaccinated.

According to the Maryland Department of Education, as of March 24 -- 11 out of the state's 24 public school districts have vaccinated 100 percent of their staff who requested to get one.

Seven additional districts have vaccinated 97 percent or more.

Most schools returned to some form of in-person learning on March 1.

Review the chart below to see where your school district is in the process.

It's important to note the state's numbers don't necessarily account for those teachers who have gotten vaccinated from their personal medical care provider or from one of many local and state clinics set up around the state.

The numbers are also likely to have risen since the time these numbers have been released.

Local School System (LSS): Total Number of Staff: (Teachers/Administrato rs/Support Staff) Total Number of Staff Who Want a Vaccine Percent of Staff Who Requested a Vaccine & Received a Vaccince Allegany County Public Schools 1,500 950 100% Anne Arundel County Public Schools 14,693 7,227 100% Baltimore City Public Schools 11,000 7,300 66% Baltimore County County Public Schools 16,208 Data not available >7,000 Calvert County Public Schools 2,100 1,639 100% Caroline County Public Schools 1,050 735 100% Carroll County Public Schools 4,298 3,129 99% Cecil County Public Schools 2,264 1,700 99% Charles County Public Schools 3,876 2,800 121% Dorchester County Public Schools 735 578 98% Frederick County Public Schools 6,841 6,841 97% Garrett County Public Schools 550 492 100% Harford County Public Schools 5,143 3,700 97% Howard County Public Schools 9,800 9,300 99% Kent County Public Schools 326 256 100% Montgomery County Public Schools 24,989 24,989 58% Prince George's County Public Schools 19,082 8,589 100% Queen Anne's County Public Schools 1,100 665 43% St. Mary's County Public Schools 2,200 1,900 100% Somerset County Public Schools 613 244 82% Talbot County Public Schools 745 521 100% Washington County Public Schools 3,550 2,459 100% Wicomico County Public Schools 3,060 2,326 99% Worcester County Public Schools 1,500 1000 66%

The State also keeps track of outbreak cases in schools, which can be found here.