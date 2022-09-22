Anne Arundel School Board seeks $132.4 million for new school construction projects in FY24

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County's Board of Education is hoping to set aside $132.4 million in its fiscal year 2024 budget for new school construction projects.

The following five schools would be slated to receive construction funding under the budget.

West County Elementary School construction, $12.6 million

Old Mill Middle School South construction, $37.3 million

Center of Applied Technology – North construction, $58.4 million

Old Mill Middle School North design/construction, $11.4 million

Old Mill High School design/construction, $12.7 million

Funding for Old Mill High School would go towards a new facility at the current Patriot Lane site, which is separate from the construction of Old Mill High School West, which is being built on the former Papa John’s Farm in Severn.

Other items in the proposed budget include $37.0 million for building systems renovations, $7.0 million to continue to reduce the maintenance backlog, and $4.0 million for classroom additions, $3.5 million for athletic stadium improvements, a $3.0 million request for roof replacement projects, and $2.0 million for security related upgrades.

The budget is also part of a larger six-year Capital Improvement Plan which allocates requested funding for projects through FY2029, which still has to go through the State.

The Anne Arundel County Council will make the final decision on the FY2024 budget by June 2023.