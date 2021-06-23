Watch

With 11,500 jobs gained in May, Maryland's unemployment falls to 6.1 percent

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. On Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, the retail pharmacy chain announced they looking to hire pharmacists, nurses, and pharmacy technicians across the United States as they prepare to administer coronavirus vaccinations. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Posted at 12:07 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 12:07:58-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland gained 11,500 jobs in May, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

With that, the state's unemployment rate fell to 6.1 percent.

It's the 13th consecutive month of job growth in Maryland.

Since the beginning of the year -- 41,200 jobs were gained throughout the state.

For this month, the Education and Health Services sector led the way with 4,700 jobs.

Manufacturing and the Financial Activities sectors lost jobs.

April’s jobs report also turned out better than estimated, going from 3,800 to 5,800.

