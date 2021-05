BALTIMORE — UPS announced on Wednesday that they expect to hire 150 people in the Baltimore area to support the increase in online shopping.

The jobs are permanent, part-time package handling positions in UPS sortation hubs and centers that can lead to a career.

UPS is hiring at the following Baltimore-area locations:

Burtonsville - 14841 Sweitzer Ln, Laurel, MD 20707

Gaithersburg - 9401 Gaither Rd, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

If you're interested in applying, click here.