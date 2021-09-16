UPS expects to hire thousands of seasonal employees in Baltimore for the upcoming holiday season

BALTIMORE — UPS is expecting to hire over 2,300 seasonal employees in the Baltimore area this upcoming holiday season.

The company says it can make job offers to qualified candidates within 30 minutes or less.

“We’re preparing for another safe, record peak holiday season. With COVID-19 continuing to impact Americans, our services are more important than ever,” said Nando Cesarone, President, U.S. Operations. “We plan to hire more than 100,000 people for seasonal jobs, many of whom will have an offer in hand within 30 minutes of applying. Our seasonal hires will help us provide the most reliable service in the industry, just like we did last year.”

If hired, the job comes with some added benefits if you're a student including up to $1,300 towards college expenses.

It could also lead to a full-time position.

According to UPS, about one third of people hired for seasonal jobs were later hired in a permanent position.

Halethorpe and Laurel are among the local UPS facilities with openings.

Interested applicants should apply at here.