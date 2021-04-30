Unemployment recipients are reminded to choose how they want to be paid as state's Wells Fargo contract begins

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Starting Friday, those filing for unemployment in Maryland can log into their BEACON 2.0 portal or mobile app to select how they would like to be paid, through direct deposit or paper check.

The transition comes as the state begins a new contract with Wells Fargo, moving on from Bank of America debit cards.

“Our department is excited to provide Maryland’s claimants with the ability to have their unemployment insurance benefit payments transferred directly into their personal bank account through the fast, safe, and convenient direct deposit program,” said Labor Secretary Robinson. “There are many resources available to help Marylanders obtain bank accounts so they can not only receive their benefits via direct deposit, but also quickly and easily receive their paychecks upon gaining employment.”

All claimants will receive a series of emails throughout the transition reminding them of critical deadlines and actions they need to take, in addition to seeing a pop-up each time they log into their BEACON 2.0 portal.

Although you can delay making a selection, the state strongly recommends choosing a payment method as soon as possible to prevent any disruption in benefit payments.

