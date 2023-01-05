BALTIMORE — The United States Postal Service is hiring right here in Maryland.

They are hosting two job fairs next week.

The first will be held January 11 from 11am to 2pm at 1325 Bedford Avenue in Pikesville .

Two days later on January 13 the second fair will take place during the same hours at Walbrook Station on 1908 N. Ellamont Street in Baltimore.

USPS staff will be on hand to assist applicants with information on available positions and to answer questions about starting pay and benefits.

Anyone interested should apply online.