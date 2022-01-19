Study finds 607,000 people in Maryland quit their jobs in 2021

BALTIMORE — According to a new report from ChamberofCommerce.org the “Great Resignation” is far from over.

In November 2021 alone, a record 4.5 million people in America quit their job.

In March 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic — 16.3 million people across the country were separated from their job, in large part due to lay-offs and shut downs.

Job openings have since grown rapidly, but businesses have struggled to rehire workers as many are now looking more flexibility, better pay, and benefits.

The Chamber of Commerce says there are currently 10.6 million jobs available, compared to 6.9 million unemployed workers.

Restaurant, bar, and hotel workers quit at the highest rate (5.7%) in 2021. Government workers had the lowest quit rate, and was the only sector that saw a decline during that time.

The analysis found that 607,000 people (2.3 percent) in Maryland quit their jobs in 2021, good for 7th lowest in the country. Still that's an increase of 0.4 percent over the previous year. Quits accounted for 66.8 percent of Marylanders who were separated from their jobs in 2021.