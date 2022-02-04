Maryland recovering well from unemployment, according to new study

BALTIMORE — Maryland is strongly recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic when it comes to unemployment claims, according to a new study by WalletHub.

Last week, unemployment claims in the state were 27.35 percent less than they were at the same time in 2019.

Those numbers decreased even more compared to how they looked in 2020 with a 32.42 percent decline.

And matched up against this time last year, unemployment claims in Maryland are down a staggering 92.60 percent. That is the second largest reduction in the entire United States.

Overall WalletHub ranks Maryland at 31 in the country for having the best recovery since the start of COVID.

Maryland for five straight months has reported their lowest unemployment numbers since the pandemic began.