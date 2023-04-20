Maryland Jockey Club hosts job fair at Pimlico Race Course in preparation for Preakness

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Jockey Club is hosting a Thursday job fair at Pimlico Race Course, just weeks before the 148th Preakness Stakes.

From 1 to 4pm, several local businesses will be on hand accepting work applications for Preakness weekend and beyond.

Some of those companies include Select Event Group, SAFE Management, The Beadle Group, Battle Tested Security, Ridgewells Catering, Atlas Restaurant Group and the Maryland Jockey Club.

A variety of positions listed below are open and need to be filled.

line and prep cooks

host staff

servers

kitchen assistants

buffet managers

action station attendants

tent chefs and supervisors

unarmed event security staff

facilities staff

transportation drivers

commercial driving license (CDL) drivers

field crew

project and junior foremen

project managers

Although the event is free and open to the public, registration is encouraged.

Applicants are asked to bring a resume and to wear professional attire.