Maryland added 1.5k jobs in June maintaining 4% unemployment rate

Posted at 10:47 AM, Jul 22, 2022
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland added 1,500 jobs in June, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

As result the state unemployment rate remained at 4 percent for the month, which is the lowest number since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Compared to June 2021, Maryland is up 86,900 jobs equating to a 3.3 percent year-over-year increase.

Leading the way this past month was the Education and Health Services sector, which added 4,000 jobs.

Some areas of the workforce however, such as Mining, Logging, and Construction along with the Trade, Transportation, and Utilities field suffered losses.

June follows a May report which saw Maryland add 11,500 jobs.

Since the beginning of 2022, the state has gained 31,000 jobs.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019