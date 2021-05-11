Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland to host job fair

HANOVER, Md. — Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland are hiring, looking to fill several roles across the company.

A job fair has been scheduled for Monday, May 24 and Tuesday, May 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., at The Hall located at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland.

Recruiters and managers will be interviewing candidates for full and part-time opportunities including food servers, bartenders, bar porters, bussers, host/hostess, line cook, prep cook, steward/dishwasher, EVA attendant, cage cashier, slot guest services attendant, special events representatives, security ambassador, table games dealer and poker dealer.

There are also opportunities available for positions including VIP Host, Senior Sales Manager, Conference Services Manager, Customer Support Engineer, Director of Asian Marketing and Database Marketing Analyst.

Candidates hired during the job fair will be eligible to receive a $750 sign-on bonus.

Current employees can also get the bonus if they refer an applicant that gets hired.

Applicants for bartenders must be at least 21 years of age. All attendees will be required to undergo.

