CVS is looking to hire a Retail Store Manager

BALTIMORE — WMAR-2 News is here for you! CVS Pharmacy is looking to hire a Retail Store Manager.

According to the retail company, the Store Manager In Training (SMIT) job is a development focused role that is crafted to prepare you for a CVS Store Manager position.

The SMIT program is designed to enhance the candidates career as a future store leader. CVS will support your development towards the store manager role by participating in self-paced, collaborative training over the span of 16 weeks.

They will also provide both virtual and hands on learning experiences to develop you as a leader.

Interested? Click here for more information or to apply.