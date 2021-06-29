Bass Pro Shops in Hanover is hiring 50 new employees and offering up to $750 in bonuses

HANOVER, Md. — Bass Pro Shops in Hanover is hiring 50 new employees.

The outdoor retailer is offering new employees hired by July 1, a $250 bonus after their first 30 days and an additional $500 after 120 days, if minimum hour requirements are met.

Aside from holiday and vacation pay, and health, dental and life insurance programs, other perks include up to 45 percent off merchandise.

This year, Forbes ranked Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s in the top 10 of “America’s Best Employers," list.

Those interested can apply here. and select the Hanover location. Call 410-689-2500 with any questions.