BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — WMAR-2 News is here for you. Baltimore County Public Schools is looking to hire a Senior Operations Supervisor.

Some of the duties that the candidate will be responsible for include managing and coordinating custodial and preventive building maintenance programs in schools and offices; ensuring the timely and efficient delivery of services; and supervising professional and administrative support staff.

Here are a few minimum requirements:



Bachelors degree is preferred, but an associate degree or the equivalent of two years of college coursework from an accredited institution.

Five years of experience in custodial services, building operations, building maintenance, or a related field.

Successful leadership experience in facility management.

If you're interested in applying or if you want to know more about the position, click here.