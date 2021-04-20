BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — WMAR-2 News is here for you. Baltimore County Public Schools is looking to hire a Senior Operations Supervisor.
Some of the duties that the candidate will be responsible for include managing and coordinating custodial and preventive building maintenance programs in schools and offices; ensuring the timely and efficient delivery of services; and supervising professional and administrative support staff.
Here are a few minimum requirements:
- Bachelors degree is preferred, but an associate degree or the equivalent of two years of college coursework from an accredited institution.
- Five years of experience in custodial services, building operations, building maintenance, or a related field.
- Successful leadership experience in facility management.
If you're interested in applying or if you want to know more about the position, click here.