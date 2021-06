TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Police are hosting a community hiring event Saturday.

From 8am to 2 pm, the department will have recruiters on site at Woodlawn High School in Gwynn Oak.

Visitors will also get a first hand look at the department's specialized units and have the chance to participate in agility demonstrations.

Those interested can apply in-person.

For more information on the event, call 410-887-5542 or email recruiters@baltimorecountymd.gov.