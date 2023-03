BALTIMORE — Baltimore City's Youth Works program is looking for applicants.

The program hires young people between the ages 16 to 21, to work up to 25 hours per week.

Pay ranges from $13 to $25 per hour.

The deadline to apply is April 7.

Youth Works also hopes to partner with non-profits and small businesses in need of help. The program would pay the wages of any participants hired.

That deadline is April 14.

Click here to apply.