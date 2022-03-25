Baltimore City set to launch annual youth summer jobs program

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City is getting set for another year of its summer jobs program.

It's called YouthWorks and its goal is to hire city residents ages 14 through 21, giving them financial literacy and job readiness skills training while getting paid.

This summer, the program will operate from July 5 through August 5.

Participants will be placed with private, nonprofit, and city/state government employers throughout Baltimore for either in-person or virtual work.

Once hired, they will be able to work five-days a week for up to 25 hours, earning as much as $12.50 per hour throughout those five-weeks.

Those interested in summer work can submit an online application here. New and returning applicants can apply.

Employers interested in becoming a work site can also visit the YouthWorks website for more information.

