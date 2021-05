BALTIMORE — Baltimore area Applebee’s restaurants are holding a national hiring day on Monday, May 17 .

The restaurant chain is looking to add 10,000 new employees nationwide.

Interested candidates can click here to see a list of current job openings and schedule an interview at their local restaurant between 10 am and 8 pm.

Same day walk-ins are also welcome.

Applicants ages 18 and older granted an interview will receive a free appetizer voucher.