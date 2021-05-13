Watch

Amazon has 5,000 full and part time positions available in the Baltimore area

Richard Drew/AP
The logo for Amazon is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, Friday, July 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Posted at 11:26 AM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 11:26:33-04

BALTIMORE — Amazon has 5,000 full and part time positions available in the Baltimore area.

The company says it offers an average pay of $17 per hour with health insurance and up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave.

That's in addition to a potential signing bonus of up to $1,000.

Not only that, Amazon says they will pay new hires that have been vaccinated another $100.

For those new workers who haven't received a vaccine but want one, the company has an on-site COVID-19 vaccination program available.

To apply for an open position, click here and search Maryland.

