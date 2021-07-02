84 Lumber hosting July 8 hiring event in Joppa

JOPPA, Md. — Looking for work?

84 Lumber is hosting a hiring event on July 8 from 7am to 5pm at their Joppa location on Pulaski Highway.

The company says it has more than 15 open positions at five different locations in the Baltimore region.

Some of those positions include manager trainees, warehouse associates, field operations trainees, and door manufactures.

Applicants who attend the event and get hired are eligible for a one-time $840 signing bonus.

Starting salary for manager trainees is $41,000 per year, and $51,000 for field operations trainees.

Lumber yard, warehouse, and door shop associates need no prior experience and make between $10 to $15 per hour.

If interested, click here.