17 Baltimore City government agencies looking to fill positions at Friday job fair

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City is hosting a hiring fair this Friday.

Residents looking to work within City government will have an opportunity to interview in person, and may even receive a job offer on the spot.

Dozens of positions are available throughout 17 different City agencies including the circuit court, and the fire, police and public works departments.



The event will be held May 19 between 10am and 3pm at the War Memorial building on N. Gay Street.

Prior to the event those planning to attend should review all job openings and apply here.

Applicants must be at least 18-years-old. Bilingual residents are also encouraged to apply.

