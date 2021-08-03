Maryland Comptroller’s Office to resume collections August 16

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Comptroller’s Office is set to resume collections starting August 16.

Collection and licensing activities have been on hold since shortly after the pandemic began.

The enforcement operations will include offsets of state and federal income tax refunds, license holds, audit and collection activities, including the issuing of liens, offsets of state vendor payments, and resumption of pre-pandemic payment agreements.

“My office will continue to work with individual and business taxpayers who continue to feel the lingering effects of the pandemic,” Comptroller Franchot said. “I’m encouraged that Maryland’s high vaccination rates could help us emerge from the pandemic, but for many, COVID-19 took a heavy toll on their bottom lines that will take a long time from which to recover.”

Some taxpayers may receive notices from the Comptroller’s Office prior to August 16, but will be limited to circumstances where legal action is required earlier than August 16 to protect the interests of the state.

Taxpayers with liabilities may contact the Comptroller’s Office at any time to discuss their situations or to enter into payment arrangements:

Business Tax Liabilities

Telephone contact - 410-649-0633E-mail contact – CDCOLLECTIONBIZZ@marylandtaxes.gov

Please include business name, contact name, daytime telephone number, central registration number (CR) or federal identification number (FEIN).

Personal Income Tax Liabilities

Telephone contact – 410-974-2432E-mail contact – CDCOLLECTIONIND@marylandtaxes.gov

Please include name, address, daytime phone number and the last four digits of the taxpayer’s social security number.

