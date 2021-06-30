Judge to hear lawsuit seeking to reverse Gov. Hogan's decision to cutoff federal unemployment benefits

BALTIMORE — On Wednesday a Baltimore Circuit judge is expected to hear a lawsuit filed by the Unemployed Workers Union against Governor Larry Hogan and the Maryland Department of Labor seeking to reverse their decision to cutoff federal unemployment benefits.

Attorneys for the group are asking the court to issue a temporary restraining order that would allow benefits to continue being paid out, while the case plays out in court.

"We are urging the courts to make a decision quickly to address what can only be described as a humanitarian crisis for Maryland's unemployed workers," said Attorney Alec Summerfield. "These workers are facing foreclosures, car repossession, and economic disaster; this urgent crisis impacts entire families."

The lawsuit centers on Hogan's announcement earlier this month, to cut off various unemployment programs starting July 3.

That includes weekly $300 Federal Pandemic and $100 Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation programs, which are broken down for you below.

WMAR-2 News

RELATED: Attorney representing MD unemployment claimants "hopeful" about lawsuit after Indiana ruling

Elected state and local Democratic leaders and unions were outraged by the decision, arguing that the federal government authorized the benefits through September 6.

Hogan's office defended the decision, citing at least 24 other states who have imposed similar deadlines.

"Go anywhere in the state right now, and employers will tell you their top challenge is finding enough workers. In fact, there are more jobs available now than ever before," said Michael Ricci, Hogan's Director of Communications. "Even the White House has distanced itself from bonus benefits, saying that states have every right to opt out."

The union says they've also received over 2,500 grievances from workers who have filed but have not yet received their benefits.

Some claims they say have been in limbo for more than a year, while others have been flagged as potentially fraudulent.

Aside from an influx of fraudulent claims, Ricci has placed some of that blame on the General Assembly.

"The state continues to successfully process more than 97% of claims even while facing an onslaught of fraudulent claims each week," said Ricci. "For the small fraction that are pending, state law unfortunately leaves claimants vulnerable to being stuck in a complicated adjudication process. The General Assembly failed to address this problem during its 2021 session."

As of June 22, the Department of Labor said 35,473 claims remain under review. Since the beginning of the pandemic -- 1,462,955 in and out of state claims have been flagged for potential fraud.

"Regardless of the outcome of our case, both Hogan and [Labor Secretary] Robinson can do the right thing and pay Marylanders what they are owed. They do not have to wait on the outcome of a lawsuit," said Summerfield and Union representative Sharon Black.

The union plans to continue their fight on July 5 by picketing outside the Department of Labor offices on North Calvert Street in Baltimore.