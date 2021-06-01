Thousands of BWI contracted workers to receive hourly pay raises

LINTHICUM, Md. — Over the next five-years, more than 2,000 contracted workers at BWI Marshall Airport and Baltimore Penn Station could see their hourly salary increase up to $17.

The raise is part of the newly passed Secure Maryland Wage Act, sponsored by Maryland Senator Antonio Hayes and Delegate Kriselda Valderrama.

Under the bill, workers will start earning $13.50 per hour on January 1, 2022 and see yearly increases up to $16.00 per hour, plus $1.00/hour supplement for benefits, or an additional $1.00/hour in wages for a combined $17.00/hour total compensation in 2026.

The workers covered include janitors, non-TSA security officers, cabin cleaners, wheelchair attendants, passenger service agents, ramp workers, baggage handlers, and ticket and line agents among others.

