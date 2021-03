ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's unemployment rate has fallen to its lowest level since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Maryland gained 6,800 jobs in January which dropped the unemployment rate to 6.4 percent.

Out of that, the Professional and Business Services sector experienced the most growth.

Sectors that experienced declines include the Leisure and Hospitality, Manufacturing, Construction, and Education and Health Services fields.