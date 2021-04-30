BALTIMORE — Maryland restaurants can apply for more federal financial assistance starting Monday at noon.

Applicants can pre-register here beginning Friday.

The financial aid is made possible by the new $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which is part of the American Rescue Plan passed last month by congress.

“This program will be a lifesaver to so many restaurants that are just hanging on by a thread,” said Maryland Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger. “These are places that provide first jobs to many teens and lifelong careers to others. They are community gathering spots. They sponsor our kids rec leagues and host our weddings, our funerals, our family birthday celebrations. And their survival is critical to our nation’s economic recovery.”

Restaurants, food stands and trucks, caterers, bars, saloons, lounges, taverns, snack bars, bakeries, breweries, microbreweries, wineries, distilleries and inns are all eligible to apply.

Priority will be given to those owned by women, veterans or socially and economically-disadvantaged entrepreneurs.

As long as the funds received are put toward eligible use by March 11, 2023, the money will not have to be repaid.

