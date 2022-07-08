Maryland invests millions towards high-speed internet access and affordability

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland is committing more than $127.6 million in funding to increase high-speed internet access and affordability throughout the state.

Governor Larry Hogan revealed the news while making several stops in Harford County on Friday.

The state estimates 15,000 households will benefit from the funding, which comes from the following four grant programs:

The Connect Maryland Network Infrastructure Grant Program provides between $1 million and $10 million to local jurisdictions or their Internet Service Provider partners to construct new broadband networks to service unserved households. The program requires matching funds.

The Neighborhood Connect Broadband Grant Program provides between $50,000 and $500,000 to local jurisdictions and their Internet Service Provider partners to extend existing broadband service to unserved areas. The program requires matching funds depending on the project being funded, and the local jurisdiction or the Internet Service Provider may own the assets being funded.

The Connected Communities Program assists local community based organizations, nonprofits, and anchor institutions in creating Gap Networks and Community Network designed to address the affordability challenge many low to moderate income household’s face in subscribing for internet service. The program provides grants of between $25,000 and $250,000 for the construction, deployment, expansion, or continuation of these networks.

The Maryland Emergency Education Relief Grant provides grants between $50,000 and $350,000 to K-12 students and related school staff to close the gap for students who lack necessary internet access or the devices they need to connect to classrooms. Eligible applicants are Schools, Libraries, and Anchor Institutions.

The full list of recipients can be found here.