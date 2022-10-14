Watch Now

Maryland grant program aims to help construction companies hire, retain workers

Posted at 1:20 PM, Oct 14, 2022
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Department of Labor is launching a program to help financially support construction companies with hiring and retaining workers.

It's called the Jobs That Build Employer Fund.

To qualify, the company must be based in Maryland and have a construction, maintenance, or infrastructure project already underway in the state.

Another way for a company to be eligible, is if they have a contract to begin such a job in Maryland on or before January 1, 2024.

Grants will be awarded to applicants on a first-come, first-serve basis.

How much money a company receives from the state depends on the number of employees they have.

For example, companies with more than 750 employees could be awarded $500,000. Those with less could be eligible for either $400,000 or $300,000 in grants.

That money can then be used towards employee signing or retention bonuses, training, childcare, housing, and/or transportation needs for workers.

Click here to apply or email jobsthatbuild@maryland.gov.

