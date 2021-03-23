Maryland accepting claims, issuing unemployment payments extended by American Rescue Plan Act

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Department of Labor is now accepting claims and issuing payments for federal unemployment insurance programs extended by the recently passed American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Programs include Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Unemployment Emergency Compensation (PEUC), Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), and Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC).

The Labor Department says there will be no gap in eligibility or payment for claimants.

In Maryland, the programs have been extended until the week ending September 4.

All claimants should have received an email over the weekend guiding them on whether to file their weekly claim certification or reopen their claim for the week ending March 20 in their BEACON 2.0 portal..

Anyone eligible to receive benefits, including regular unemployment insurance claimants, will continue to automatically receive the additional $300 from the FPUC program in their benefit payment beginning March 14, as long as they remain eligible for benefits and file their weekly claim certification.

If determined eligible for benefits, claimants will begin receiving payment this week.

For more information, click here.

