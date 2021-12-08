Watch

Rebound Maryland

Actions

Law increases minimum wage in Howard County to $16 over the next four-years

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Alex Wong
<p>WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 14: (Photo Illustration by Alex Wong/Getty Images)</p>
St. Louis cutting minimum wage from $10 to $7.70
Posted at 10:53 AM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 10:53:27-05

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Those working in Howard County will officially start seeing their hourly minimum wage gradually increase over the next four years.

On Tuesday, the Howard County Council voted 4-1 to pass Council Bill 82-2021.

The legislation calls for employers in the county to raise the minimum wage from the current $11.75 per hour to $14 as of April 1, 2022.

That hourly amount will increase again to $15, come January 1, 2023 and then to $16 beginning January 1, 2025.

The breakdown is slightly different for non-profit, home health services, and restaurants.

Minimum wage pay raises will start with $13 per hour on April 1, 2022, and increase an additional $1 every January 1 through the year 2026.

For County government employees, they will begin making a minimum $15 an hour starting July 1, 2022 and then up to $16 in 2024.

According to the Maryland Center for Economic Policy, the new law will benefit one in four employees in Howard County, equating to 40,000 workers.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019