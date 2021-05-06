Johns Hopkins to increase employee minimum wage to $15 per hour

BALTIMORE — Come July 1 Johns Hopkins University will begin paying their employees in Maryland a $15 hourly minimum wage.

Employees on the health system side will see the change effective January 1, 2022.

The move comes four years before a Maryland law passed in 2019 takes full effect.

As Baltimore's largest employer, Johns Hopkins says more than 6,000 Maryland workers will directly benefit.

The minimum wage applies to all employees, as well as temporary workers, student workers, and contract workers who work full-time on campus.

According to Johns Hopkins, the university and health system have hired more than 1,900 people from targeted neighborhoods over the last five years, exceeding their goals.