How Maryland plans to spend its $3.9 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan, Senate President Bill Ferguson, and Speaker Adrienne Jones announced Thursday how they plan to spend $3.9 billion in federal funding that Maryland expects to receive from the recently passed American Rescue Plan Act.

Here is a breakdown:

$1.1 billion will go to Maryland's Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund to stabilize unemployment taxes for businesses during the 2022 and 2023 calendar years.

$800 million will be added to ongoing state relief efforts that have previously been funded through the RELIEF Act of 2021, and Maryland's Economic Recovery Initiative.

Over $600 million will support the reopening of schools, including $481 million towards pandemic-related costs, $80 million for improved HVAC/ventilation systems, and $46 million to address the long-term impact of learning loss.

$300 million for a broadband technology initiative, including $128 million to improve network infrastructure, $75 million for service fee and device subsidies, and $45 million for municipal broadband grants.

$300 million for more Temporary Cash Assistance Programs, Temporary Disability Assistance Payments, and utility bills assistance.

$75 million for a variety of apprenticeships and employment training programs, and $15 million to promoting telework in the public and private sectors.