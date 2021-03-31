Menu

How Maryland plans to spend its $3.9 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act

WMAR-2 News
(Left to Right) Speaker Adrienne Jones, Governor Larry Hogan, and Senate President Bill Ferguson announce how they plan to spend $3.9 billion in federal funding that Maryland expects to receive from the recently passed American Rescue Plan Act. (March 31, 2021)
Posted at 1:47 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 13:47:23-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan, Senate President Bill Ferguson, and Speaker Adrienne Jones announced Thursday how they plan to spend $3.9 billion in federal funding that Maryland expects to receive from the recently passed American Rescue Plan Act.

Here is a breakdown:

  • $1.1 billion will go to Maryland's Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund to stabilize unemployment taxes for businesses during the 2022 and 2023 calendar years.
  • $800 million will be added to ongoing state relief efforts that have previously been funded through the RELIEF Act of 2021, and Maryland's Economic Recovery Initiative.
  • Over $600 million will support the reopening of schools, including $481 million towards pandemic-related costs, $80 million for improved HVAC/ventilation systems, and $46 million to address the long-term impact of learning loss.
  • $300 million for a broadband technology initiative, including $128 million to improve network infrastructure, $75 million for service fee and device subsidies, and $45 million for municipal broadband grants.
  • $300 million for more Temporary Cash Assistance Programs, Temporary Disability Assistance Payments, and utility bills assistance.
  • $75 million for a variety of apprenticeships and employment training programs, and $15 million to promoting telework in the public and private sectors.
  • $100 million for quarantine and response pay to essential state employees.
