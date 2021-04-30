Feeding and Helping families in need

BALTIMORE — A fashion retailer has teamed up with two local non-profits to get fresh food as well as toiletries and other items for families in need.

On Friday, Black Wall Street Charm City and Life Empowerment Community Outreach were in East Baltimore handing out those items to 200 families impacted by the pandemic.

Non-profit workers handing out items said it was a blessing to be able to help.

“A lot of people have been impacted in a significant way and one of the first things that people look to get is survival of your necessities-- your toiletries, your food, everything else,” said Jason Johnson with Black Wall Street Charm City.

“So today we're just being able to be a blessing by being able to provide the necessities for families.”

“It's always good when you see your people doing for your people and everybody just supporting and helping one another out,” said Anthony Williams with DTLR.

“We're all we got so if I don't do it, then it's like if not me then who? Or if not us then who I should say."

The items come courtesy of DTLR, an area fashion retailer.

Friday’s supply drive was part of DTLR’s Dare to Thrive Health Initiative, which aims to get fresh produce to families living in food deserts.