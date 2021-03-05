Boston Market offering free meals to all kids 12 and under

BALTIMORE — Looking for a good affordable meal the family can all enjoy together.
Boston Market may be an option.
Starting Friday, kids 12 and under can eat totally free at all their restaurants nationwide.
And with COVID-19 still a concern, the offer is good for dine-in or takeout.
On top of that, no purchase is necessary to get the free meal.
There is only a couple rules.
Your child must be with you at the time, and only one meal will be given per child per day.
Check out the free menu below, while supplies last.
- Dark Meat Rotisserie Chicken – Do your young chicken eaters love flavor? Then they will love dark meat. Enjoy two pieces of super juicy, all-dark rotisserie chicken with a kid’s side of your choice, fresh-baked cornbread and a kid’s drink.
- White Meat Rotisserie Chicken – Enjoy a quarter of all-white rotisserie chicken served with a kid’s side, fresh-baked cornbread and a kid’s drink.
- Meatloaf – A meal so good, even mom will be jealous. This mini meatloaf is made with savory seasonings, onions, tomato puree and toasted breadcrumbs, and then topped with a zesty, hickory ketchup. Served with a kid’s side, fresh-baked cornbread and a kid’s drink.
- Roasted Turkey Breast – Slow-roasted in its own juices, this tender turkey is absolutely delicious. How fast you gobble it down, well that’s up to you. Served with a kid’s side, fresh-baked cornbread and a kid’s drink.
- Mac & Cheese – Cheesier than your dad’s jokes … this Mac & Cheese is made using rotini pasta, so the spirals hold more ooey gooey cheese than the average noodle. Enjoy it with a kid’s side, fresh-baked cornbread and a kid’s drink.