Boston Market offering free meals to all kids 12 and under

BALTIMORE — Looking for a good affordable meal the family can all enjoy together.

Boston Market may be an option.

Starting Friday, kids 12 and under can eat totally free at all their restaurants nationwide.

And with COVID-19 still a concern, the offer is good for dine-in or takeout.

On top of that, no purchase is necessary to get the free meal.

There is only a couple rules.

Your child must be with you at the time, and only one meal will be given per child per day.

Check out the free menu below, while supplies last.