Baltimore plans fund to cover up to $2k in security deposits for home renters

BALTIMORE — Starting this fall, Baltimore City plans to designate a fund to cover the cost of security deposits for renters up to $2,000 per unit.

Tenants would also have access to legal and relocation services, utilities assistance, and case management.

The city intends to use $3.3 million from a Community Services Block Grant that was given last year for COVID-19, to pay for the initiative.

Those funds need to be expended between September 2021 and September 2022.

To be eligible, applicants must have an income of 125 percent of the federal poverty level, reside in rental units that are registered and licensed with Baltimore City, have a signed lease, and provide documentation of a security deposit requirement.

Mayor Brandon Scott recently vetoed a bill that would have given renters alternatives to paying a security deposit, including smaller installments and buying renters insurance.

Other new housing stability supports coming online this summer include a partnership between MOCFS and United Way of Central Maryland that will redirect $16 million in State funds to direct rental assistance. United Way will make bulk payments to landlords of multifamily housing properties with large numbers of tenants.

A central online portal will be available for applications when the program launches.