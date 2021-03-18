Menu

Baltimore County to waive 2021 fees for liquor license holders

Posted at 11:19 AM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 11:19:21-04

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County is waiving 2021 fees for liquor license holders.

Typically, holders are required to pay an annual license fee by May 1.

The waiver applies to the following classes.

  • Class B – Restaurants. There are 356 restaurant licensees in the County. The annual license fee is $1,500.
  • Class C – Non-Profit Clubs. There are 92 club licensees in the County. The annual license fee is $1,000.
  • Class D – Taverns. There are 149 tavern licensees in the County. The annual license fee is $1,500.

Upon filing for a waiver, the licensee is required to follow all of Baltimore County's COVID-19 safety regulations.

“Our bars and restaurants add to the vibrancy of our communities, and it’s in everyone’s best interests to provide support so that they can weather this storm,” Olszewski said. “We will continue to look for ways to support our residents and key sectors of our economy as we recover from the pandemic and the recession it has caused.”

