Back-to-school savings with Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Marylanders looking to get some clothes shopping done before next school year will have their chance at saving some money beginning August 14.

That's the start of Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week.

This year, any piece of clothing that costs less than $100 can be purchased without having to pay state sales tax.

The good news is there are no limits on how many you can buy, as long as it's paid for in one transaction.

But that's not all, the first $40 towards a new backpack can also be bought sales-tax free.

The savings last until August 20.

