You can buy real diamond earrings on Amazon for $99

Diamonds make a beautiful birthday, anniversary or holiday gift for someone special (including yourself!), but there’s no denying that they can be quite expensive.

If you’re looking to add to your jewelry collection or need an extra nice gift for someone in your life and don’t want to break the bank, Amazon sells diamond earrings for just $99. The stones in the 1/2 -carat Diamond Stud Earrings from the Lotus Collection’s Fifth and Fine brand are set in sterling silver and are ethically mined and conflict-free.

The round stud earrings feature a unique design that is actually 16 small and large stones placed in four diamond clusters (like a four-leaf clover), which come together to look like a bigger, single stone. Shipped from New York City, the earrings also come with a free gift box.

With more than 2,000 reviews so far, the earrings have a total rating of 4.1 stars out of 5, with 63% of reviewers giving them a full 5 stars. Customers say the earrings are a great value, make a good gift, are well made and worth the money.

One reviewer who gave the earrings 5 stars says they are exactly as promised in the description.

“This are perfect for me. They’re a good size and they do sparkle when the sun or a light hits them,” they wrote. “The earrings themself are comfortable – I never take them out except to clean them. The backs seem to stay put. They are not a high quality diamond by any means but they are decent and for the money, in my humble opinion, they’re very decent.”

A few reviewers, however, gave them a lower rating, saying the stones look cloudy, and some say the earrings arrived scratched. Many of the lower ratings mention that the earrings are made up of smaller diamonds and not one large one, but the description does mention that, so be sure to read the description fully before purchasing.

You can return the earrings for free if they are in new, unused condition, so you’ll want to inspect them as soon as they arrive to decide if you’d like to add them to your jewelry collection or give them as a gift.

Not the earrings for you? The Amazon Collection also has a gorgeous set of 1/2 cttw diamond earrings for $148.50.

The Amazon Collection Sterling Silver Diamond Round Stud Earrings feature diamond clusters nestled in a four-prong setting. The earrings have round diamonds in the center and edges, plus baguette diamonds in the center.

If your ears aren’t pierced or you simply want something to go with the earrings, The Lotus Collection has quite a few other diamond jewelry items for sale on Amazon as well.

This 1/8 Carat Natural Diamond Heart Tennis Bracelet is set in sterling silver and is priced at just $70. The bracelet measures 7 inches long and features hearts with diamonds inside.





This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.