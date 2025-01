BALTIMORE — Well Ravens fans, the playoffs are here.

The Ravens were crowned division champions after beating the Cleveland Browns 35-10 this past Saturday.

They now have home-field advantage for the first round, which is set to take place January 11.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is at 8:00pm.

Flock members unable to attend live, can watch the game right here WMAR or on Amazon Prime Video.