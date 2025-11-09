Vikings turnovers lead to big Ravens win against the Vikings, 27-19

The Vikings' turnovers become the Ravens' treasure in a high-blood-pressure 27-19 win in Minnesota.

The Ravens struggled only on offense.

They came up short on several red-zone trips against a good Vikings defense.

However, this is worrisome.

Luckily, defense and special teams showed up in a big way on Sunday.

The Ravens defense was able to intercept the ball twice, once by Rookie Malaki Starks and again by Marlon Humphrey, against second-year quarterback JJ McCarthy.

MARLON HUMPHREY INTERCEPTION!!!!



TUNE IN ON FOX. pic.twitter.com/heIHiV6VD0 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 9, 2025

The secondary also put the brakes on Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, which is no small feat.

The Minnesota receiving duo was capped at 72 yards combined.

Special teams also showed why they are special, forcing a huge turnover on a kickoff return to swing the momentum of the game.

Tyler Loop's boot was also a significant factor in the Ravens' ability to stay in this game as the rookie made four of five FG's.

Although yards on offense were hard to come by early on, running back Justice Hill and tight end Mark Andrews were able to hit the end zone.

JUSTICE HILL TOUCHDOWN!!



WE'RE UP 19-10. TUNE IN ON FOX. pic.twitter.com/t2DrqW9aCb — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 9, 2025

Zay Flowers notched 74 yards on 4 receptions.

King Henry was able to rumble and bumble for 75 yards on 20 carries.

Back-up running back Keaton Mitchell showed his jets again, getting 31 yards on 4 carries, averaging 7.8 yards per carry.

The Ravens punch another one in the win column and now stand at 4-5 going into their game next week against the Browns.