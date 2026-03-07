Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tyler 'Snoop' Huntley returns to Ravens on two-year deal

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
BALTIMORE — Tyler Huntley is returning to the Ravens.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Huntley is signing a two-year deal worth up to $11 million.

After rejoining the Ravens last year, Huntley made five appearances and two starts.

He passed for 426 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

