Tyler 'Snoop' Huntley returns to Ravens on two-year deal

BALTIMORE — Tyler Huntley is returning to the Ravens.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Huntley is signing a two-year deal worth up to $11 million.

Tyler “Snoop” Huntley is signing a two-year deal worth up to $11 million to return to the Baltimore Ravens, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus. pic.twitter.com/ES1pEwxzlu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2026

After rejoining the Ravens last year, Huntley made five appearances and two starts.

He passed for 426 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.