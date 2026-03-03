Tyler Linderbaum set for free agency: Will the Ravens keep their Pro Bowl center?

BALTIMORE — With the franchise tag deadline now passed, the question remains: what will happen with center Tyler Linderbaum?

Linderbaum, 25, is set to hit the open market at the start of the new league year on March 11, and he is considered one of the top offensive linemen available this offseason.

At the NFL Combine, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta took the podium and spoke glowingly of the three-time Pro Bowler, saying he had tremendous respect for him.

"Obviously, he's proven to be, in my opinion, the best center in the league. We've been having conversations," DeCosta said.

DeCosta noted those conversations with Linderbaum have been ongoing since the end of the season, adding that the team made him a "market-setting offer" in hopes of getting a deal done before the start of the new league year.

When asked if the team planned to use the transition tag on Linderbaum, DeCosta said "probably not."

Linderbaum is expected to draw significant interest in free agency, including from the Chicago Bears, who recently lost their starting center to retirement.

If Linderbaum does not return, the Ravens could look to redirect that money elsewhere and draft a center. However, it's hard to argue with the consistency he has brought to the team since being drafted in 2022.

Linderbaum's next contract is expected to average around $20 million per year, which would reset the market set by Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey, whose deal averages roughly $18 million annually.

The offensive and defensive lines were a question mark for the Ravens this season, and DeCosta noted that Baltimore has always valued the trenches — making the case for bringing Linderbaum back all the more compelling.

Only time will tell if that becomes a reality.