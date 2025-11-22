Two things to look for in Jets vs Ravens

Setting the scene:

There's a lot at stake on the grill in this Sunday's game.

The Ravens can inch one step closer to being in the division lead.

Ravens Running Wild:

The Ravens should be able to run all over the Jets in this game. It's getting colder, and the holiday season is upon us. This means Derrick Henry's season is here.

Against the Browns last week, Henry was able to run for 103 yards on 18 attempts for one touchdown. This is a statement against one of the best defenses in the league.

The Jets currently rank in the bottom half of the league against the run. Both Henry and Mitchell should be getting active.

A wishful thought would be from now until the season ends that the Ravens continue to try to copy and paste what Detroit is doing with Gibbs and Montgomery, aka Sonic and Knuckles.

It may not look the same, but the resemblance can be close.

Not to mention, a two-headed monster would be a great way to protect Lamar Jackson, keeping him upright, standing on his two feet.

Lamar has been taking blockbuster hits like Will Smith movies in the 90s as of late.

Baltimore doesn't want that.

Quick Passing game:

Speaking of protecting Lamar, I think it would be great to get on the two-step plan for Lamar Jackson in the passing game.

Fans have seen glimpses of this during this season, but it hasn't been consistent.

Two-step drops/ dink and dunk should be the theme song.

Lamar Jackson's ankles being taped up has a lot of people in the Ravens Flock worried.

This adds to the CVS list for the two-time MVP, which includes hamstring and knee injuries.

Baltimore has three more than capable tight ends who can get open quickly in Andrews, Likely, and Kolar.

Use 12 personnel if need be.

Protect Lamar = protect any hopes of the playoffs this season.