Turnovers, penalties doom Ravens in 16-18 loss to Steelers

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — It was a battle for AFC North supremacy Sunday when the Baltimore Ravens took on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Ravens cornerback Arthur Maulet was ruled out with a calf injury, prompting a Tre'Davious White debut for the Ravens.

It was a classic defensive bout to start the game.

Both Baltimore and Pittsburgh both struggled to put points on the board or move the ball downfield.

Derrick Henry fumbled on the first drive and gave the Steelers an opportunity early.

Baltimore also struggled with penalties, limiting them to capitalize on big plays.

Pittsburgh kicked two field goals to make the make 0-6 going into halftime.

Justin Tucker had two field goal opportunities from 47 and 50 yards out, but he missed both.

Baltimore's offense would find life late in the first half and capped a drive off with a 1-yard touchdown run to make the score 7-6.

The defense would remain stout, and Baltimore would get the ball back with 0:38 seconds left to go in the 2nd quarter.

Lamar Jackson would find Isaiah Likely on a short pass, but Patrick Queen would force a fumble and give the Steelers a chance to put up 3 points to make it 9-7 at halftime.

The Steelers got the ball first coming out of the half and put up another 3 points to make it 12-7.

Ravens' All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith left the game in the 4th with a hamstring injury and would not return.

The field goal fest would continue, and Baltimore, who desperately needed a stop, would get one in the form of a Marlon Humphrey interception.

But Steelers rookie linebacker Payton Wilson would get the ball right back with an interception of his own.

Pittsburgh would capitalize and kick another field goal to make it 10-18.

Needing more than three points, Jackson would march the Ravens down the field and score a touchdown on a 16-yard pass to Zay Flowers.

The Ravens would go for 2 but would fail to convert.

Baltimore would opt out of the onside kick and give the Steelers the ball back with 1:06 left to go in the game.

On 3rd & 1, with the game on the line, Pittsburgh's Najee Harris would get the yardage necessary to seal the game.

The Steelers (8-2) would win 18-16 and take control of the AFC North.

Baltimore falls to 7-4 and remains 2nd in the division.