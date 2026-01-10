Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Three Ravens earn All-Pro honors

Stephanie Scarbrough/AP
Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton speaks to media after an NFL football practice, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
BALTIMORE — Three Ravens have been named to All-Pro teams.

Safety Kyle Hamilton and punter Jordan Stout were named to the first team, while fullback Patrick Ricard was named to the second team.

This is Hamilton's second time making the first team. His last first team honors was in 2023.

Last season, he was a second-team selection.

This is Stout's first time being named an All-Pro. He had 24 punts inside the 20-yard line and only six touchbacks.

Despite missing games early in the season due to injury, Ricard helped make blocks for Baltimore's rushing attack. He was named to the first team last year and second team in 2023.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
