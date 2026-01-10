Three Ravens earn All-Pro honors

BALTIMORE — Three Ravens have been named to All-Pro teams.

Safety Kyle Hamilton and punter Jordan Stout were named to the first team, while fullback Patrick Ricard was named to the second team.

This is Hamilton's second time making the first team. His last first team honors was in 2023.

Last season, he was a second-team selection.

This is Stout's first time being named an All-Pro. He had 24 punts inside the 20-yard line and only six touchbacks.

Despite missing games early in the season due to injury, Ricard helped make blocks for Baltimore's rushing attack. He was named to the first team last year and second team in 2023.